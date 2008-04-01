Cellar Rat’s Top Wine Picks

1 2005 Valle dell’Acate Cerasuolo di Vittoria ($16)

While many Sicilian winemakers favor a fruit-forward, international style, Sciara likes this Nero d’Avola–Frappato blend because it’s more restrained and traditional.

2 2005 Juan Gil Monastrell ($16)

This old-vine Monastrell (a.k.a. Mourvèdre) from Spain’s Jumilla region is a store favorite. “I’ve tasted a lot of Mourvèdre, but never one this dark and inky,” notes Sciara.

3 2004 Nieto Senetiner Don Nicanor Blend ($18)

A departure from the usual Argentinean single-varietal Malbec bottlings, this rich, full-bodied Bordeaux-style wine blends Cabernet, Malbec and Merlot.