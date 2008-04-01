Cellar Rat’s Top Wine Picks

Cellar Rat Wine Merchants in Kansas City, Missouri, is fanatical about offering what co-owner and ex-sommelier Ryan Sciara calls “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday wines”—that is, everyday wines from around the world for under $20. Here are three picks.
1 2005 Valle dell’Acate Cerasuolo di Vittoria ($16)
While many Sicilian winemakers favor a fruit-forward, international style, Sciara likes this Nero d’Avola–Frappato blend because it’s more restrained and traditional.
2 2005 Juan Gil Monastrell ($16)
This old-vine Monastrell (a.k.a. Mourvèdre) from Spain’s Jumilla region is a store favorite. “I’ve tasted a lot of Mourvèdre, but never one this dark and inky,” notes Sciara.
3 2004 Nieto Senetiner Don Nicanor Blend ($18)
A departure from the usual Argentinean single-varietal Malbec bottlings, this rich, full-bodied Bordeaux-style wine blends Cabernet, Malbec and Merlot.