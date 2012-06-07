Celebrity Chefs' Recipes from the Road

Celebrity Chefs in this Article:

Celebrity Chefs: Andrew Zimmern

Bizarre Foods, TRAVEL CHANNEL, and F&W Editor

Celebrity Chefs: Andrew Zimmern. Courtesy of Travel Channel.

“I catalog noodle joints the way teenage girls collect Bieber tweets. I remember them all. But it wasn’t until I got to Chengdu, in the Sichuan province of China, that I found the purest and most essential cold spicy noodle dishes. They were in the Yu Lin Nan Lu neighborhood, known for some of the best late-night eating in the city. About every 10 feet, there was a small café offering dozens of great little soup and noodle dishes, and the cold noodles came draped with a red mantle of chile oil that burned strong, long and, best of all, numbingly hot.”

Recipe: Cold Sesame Noodles from China Celebrity Chefs: Aarón Sanchez. © Nia Mora.

Celebrity Chefs: Aarón Sanchez

Heat Seekers, FOOD NETWORK

“When I was shooting in Austin, a friend told me to check out the Chi’Lantro truck. The kimchi fries are a side dish, but they are insane: gooey, cheesy, spicy and topped with slightly sweet marinated beef. Chi’Lantro’s tacos are great too, but whenever I’m in Austin, I go there just for these fries.”

Recipe: Korean French Fries from Austin Celebrity Chefs: Adam Richman. Courtesy of Travel Channel.

Celebrity Chefs: Adam Richman

Man vs. Food and Man vs. Food Nation, TRAVEL CHANNEL

“Brasa in Minneapolis is unquestionably my favorite restaurant in the US. It focuses on rotisserie meats and serves clean, local food. I love chef Alex Roberts’s Caribbean-style pork roast: It’s buttery, slightly sweet, slightly salty and cooked to perfection. With his superb cilantro-based green sauce, his equally perfect guacamole and a piece of his corn bread, you have what might be my death row last supper.”

Recipe: Pork Roast from Minneapolis Celebrity Chefs: Luke Nguyen. © Suzanna Boyd Photography.

Celebrity Chefs: Luke Nguyen

Luke Nguyen’s Vietnam, COOKING CHANNEL

“On my first visit to Vietnam, a smoky aroma in Saigon’s District 1 lured me into an alley. A lady was grilling pork skewers, and a handwritten sign said, “VND10,000 banh mi thit nuong.” A hot, crisp baguette filled with delicious pork was only 50 cents!”

Recipe: Pork Banh Mi from Saigon Celebrity Chefs: Lidia Bastianich. © Diana DeLucia.

Celebrity Chefs: Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s Italy in America, PUBLIC TELEVISION

“It’s a New Year’s tradition to go to the Wiener Staatsoper (the opera house) and see Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II, and so we did just that. It seemed that everyone in the city was there, and then it seemed that all of those people came to the Hotel Sacher to have a kaffee and a slice of the mythical Sacher torte. It could have been the moment, the music and the snow, but that slice of Sacher torte is still one of my most powerful food memories.”

Recipe: Sacher Torte from Austria

Celebrity Chefs: Eden Grinshpan

Eden Eats, debuting on the COOKING CHANNEL

Eden Grinshpan’s Eden Eats, debuting on the Cooking Channel in August, celebrates immigrant food cultures in the US. Among Grinshpan’s all-time favorite dishes are the ground-lamb kebabs studded with pine nuts that she had at the Shuk Hacarmel (Carmel Market) in Tel Aviv.

Recipe: Lamb Kebabs from Tel Aviv

Celebrity Chefs: Duff Goldman

Pastry chef and Ace of Cakes host

Pastry chef and Ace of Cakes host Duff Goldman crosses the US in search of great sweets for his Food Network show, Sugar High. When he met Sarah Schulz of Schulzies Bread Pudding in Venice Beach, California, she told him that she always thinks about happy memories when baking bread puddings like this one because she believes those good vibes make her desserts extra-delicious. At Schulzies, which opened a second location in San Francisco, she serves her pudding cold, scooped out of the pan like ice cream, but it’s just as good warm.

Recipe: Chocolate Bread Pudding from Venice, CA

Celebrity Chefs: Guy Fieri

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, the FOOD NETWORK

While shooting his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy Fieri stopped at Benny’s Seafood in Miami to try mofongo, a Puerta Rican comfort food. “The chef pulled out a wooden pilón (a kind of mortar) as big as a tree trunk and filled it with fried green plantains, garlic, salt and chicharrones (crunchy pork rinds). Then he used a baseball bat to mash it together.” The dish is served with chicken broth on the side or topped with meat or seafood, like the sautéed shrimp here.Recipe: Shrimp Mofongo from Miami

Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern in the Kitchen