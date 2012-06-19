Celebrity Chef Recipes Made Easy

F&W editors attending the Classic introduce star chefs at cooking demos, then take seats in the audience to watch our culinary crushes. (Editor-in-chief Dana Cowin, for instance, finally learned the proper way to season food from Thomas Keller.) Here we’ve asked our Test Kitchen cooks to take our favorite Aspen recipes and simplify them, so we can take a bit of this fantastic event home and share it.
Also in this Article
Celebrity Chefs’ Best Aspen Memories
Mario Batali
“Fishing in Maroon Bells with my wife and our boys has got to be my favorite part of coming to the Classic.” Photo courtesy of Melanie Dunea
Emeril Lagasse
“My favorite Aspen memory is saving an upside-down cake that had exploded from the high altitude.” Photo courtesy of Steven Freeman
Jacques Pépin
“I still remember when my mother came with me to the Classic in Aspen, many years ago, and we shared several meals with Julia Child.” Photo courtesy of Tom Hopkins
Bobby Flay
“At 2 a.m. at the Classic, I’m usually walking home from my third party of the night.” Photo courtesy of Ben Fink
Thomas Keller
“The camaraderie of the chefs is a highlight—we definitely make time to play.” Photo courtesy of Deborah Jones
Video: Celebrity Chefs in the Kitchen