Celebrity Chef Recipes Made Easy

Celebrity Chefs’ Best Aspen Memories

Mario Batali

“Fishing in Maroon Bells with my wife and our boys has got to be my favorite part of coming to the Classic.” Photo courtesy of Melanie Dunea

Emeril Lagasse

“My favorite Aspen memory is saving an upside-down cake that had exploded from the high altitude.” Photo courtesy of Steven Freeman

Jacques Pépin

“I still remember when my mother came with me to the Classic in Aspen, many years ago, and we shared several meals with Julia Child.” Photo courtesy of Tom Hopkins

Bobby Flay

“At 2 a.m. at the Classic, I’m usually walking home from my third party of the night.” Photo courtesy of Ben Fink

Thomas Keller

“The camaraderie of the chefs is a highlight—we definitely make time to play.” Photo courtesy of Deborah Jones

