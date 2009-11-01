Caribbean Update

Chef News

New chefs at these hotel restaurants are cooking everything from classic island recipes to avant-garde dishes.

St. Lucia

The Jalousie Plantation Cupertino Ortiz is the new chef at this just-renovated property. For his Great Room restaurant signature dish, he marinates baby goat meat from a nearby organic farm, steams it for four hours until it’s ultratender, then roasts it.

Anguilla

The Viceroy At this new hotel’s restaurant, Cobá, Patrick Dang plays with molecular gastronomy in dishes like Iberian ham consommé with liquefied peas.

St. Lucia

Cap Maison Welshman-Rastafarian Craig Jones has worked at five Michelin-starred hotel restaurants in Europe. Here, his haute cooking includes Caribbean lobster with mascarpone-Parmesan gnocchi. His sommelier delivers bottles of wine from the 1,500- bottle cellar to tables on the waterfront deck via zip line.

Great Wine & Food

The Cayman Cookout, sponsored by F&W, is Jan. 14–18. (caymanislands.ky/cayman_cookout/). Book these tables.

Grand Cayman

Westin Casuarina Chef Jason Koppinger uses avant-garde techniques at the hotel’s Casa Havana. But, since New York guests often request it, he also serves lox and homemade bagels. The 3,000-bottle cellar is one of Grand Cayman’s biggest.

Grand Cayman

The Ritz-CarltonChef Eric Ripert of New York City’s Le Bernardin oversees this hotel’s restaurant, Blue. He just launched Uncorked at Blue, a program that starts with a lesson in “sabering” open a bottle of Champagne, followed by a three-course meal matched with rare wines ($240).

Locavore Menus

Caribbean resorts once imported most of their ingredients, but now chefs are buying locally and growing their own.

St. Lucia

Jade Mountain Resort Last year, when Florida chef Allen Susser began consulting at this 600-acre beach resort, he started utilizing ingredients like turmeric, mango and guava from its enormous garden. He also leads fruit-foraging and fishing trips.

Puerto Rico

W Retreat & Spa When this Vieques Island property opens in April 2010, it will have superstar chef Alain Ducasse’s first Caribbean restaurant, called Mix on the Beach. A kitchen garden will provide ingredients like cassava and pigeon peas for his French-inspired, Latino-Caribbean menu.

Turks & Caicos

The Somerset on Grace Bay Chef Lauren Callighen gets produce from a local hydroponic farm to use at O’Soleil, the restaurant at this luxe Providenciales hotel. She combines it with just-caught seafood in dishes like South Caicos Bank red snapper with curried mango risotto and Thai basil.

Plus:

