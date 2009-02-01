Caribbean Escapes for Chocolate Lovers

Grenada

Stay at Laluna’s luxe beachfront villas. Visit Grenada Chocolate Company’s solar-electric-powered factory, which produces organic bars from locally grown beans (grenadachocolate.com).

Belize

At Cotton Tree Lodge, guests harvest cacao pods, make their own chocolate and learn about fair-trade issues from members of the Toledo Cacao Grower’s Association

St. Lucia

Book a rustic cottage at Fond Doux Estate’s cacao plantation in Sofrière. Tour Rabot Estate, where U.K.–based Hotel Chocolat grows beans for its Purist line (hotelchocolat.com).

