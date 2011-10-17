Canning and Pickling Guide for Preserving Summer Produce

Celebrate summer flavors all year round by preserving peaches, cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes, and other great produce now with these simple recipes and tips. Plus: fantastic recipes that call for what you’ve stored.

October 17, 2011

Canning Recipes | Canning How To’s | Use Canned Produce Year Round | PicklingBread-and-Butter Pickles

Fantastic Canning Recipes


Preserving Summer Flavors

Canning How Tos


Home canning requires a few basic pieces of equipment and knowledge of simple techniques.

  • Basic Tips for First-Time Canners

    • From selecting the perfect fruit to canning jars, these tips will get you started.

  • 7 Essential Steps to Safe Canning

    • A primer on how to properly sterilize jars and lids to ensure safe, bacteria-free food.Chowchow

    Ways to Use Canned Produce Year-Round


    From tangy Chowchow topping all-American hamburgers, to strawberry preserves adding sweetness to Sour Cream Berry Muffins, here are recipes perfect for preserving summer produce now to savor later. More »

    Plus: Summer Produce GuideSaffron-Cucumber Pickles

    Pickling


    Pickling summer produce is a great way to enjoy warm-weather flavors a few weeks longer.

    Plus: Pick Your Pickle guide to prepping vegetables

