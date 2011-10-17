Canning and Pickling Guide for Preserving Summer Produce

Celebrate summer flavors all year round by preserving peaches, cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes, and other great produce now with these simple recipes and tips. Plus: fantastic recipes that call for what you’ve stored.
Fantastic Canning Recipes
- Bread-and-Butter Pickles »
- Apricot Honey
- Sweet Cherries with Basil
- Chowchow
- Blood Plum Puree
- Hot Pepper Jelly
- Peach Halves in Sugar Syrup
- Home-Canned Tomatoes
Canning How Tos
Home canning requires a few basic pieces of equipment and knowledge of simple techniques.
From selecting the perfect fruit to canning jars, these tips will get you started.
A primer on how to properly sterilize jars and lids to ensure safe, bacteria-free food.
Ways to Use Canned Produce Year-Round
From tangy Chowchow topping all-American hamburgers, to strawberry preserves adding sweetness to Sour Cream Berry Muffins, here are recipes perfect for preserving summer produce now to savor later. More »
Plus: Summer Produce Guide
Pickling
Pickling summer produce is a great way to enjoy warm-weather flavors a few weeks longer.
- Garlicky Chile Pickles
- Spicy Dill Quick Pickles
- Saffron-Cucumber Pickles »
- Curry Quick Pickles
- Pickled Jerusalem Artichokes
- Spiced Kirby Pickles
- Mint and Cumin Pickled Carrots
Plus: Pick Your Pickle guide to prepping vegetables