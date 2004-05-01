Candy Land | Little Flower Candy Co.

Fans of the Little Flower Candy Co.'s chocolate, salt and pecan caramels used to have to travel to Los Angeles to buy them. But now owner Christine Moore is selling them on the Web at littleflowercandyco.com, with her pillowy cinnamon marshmallows (by the 1/4 lb: caramels $6.50, marshmallows $5).
