Candy Land | Little Flower Candy Co.

Ruby Cutolo
May 01, 2004

Fans of the Little Flower Candy Co.'s chocolate, salt and pecan caramels used to have to travel to Los Angeles to buy them. But now owner Christine Moore is selling them on the Web at littleflowercandyco.com, with her pillowy cinnamon marshmallows (by the 1/4 lb: caramels $6.50, marshmallows $5).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up