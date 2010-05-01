Canada: Best Wine List in Montreal

Alex Cruz, Sommelier

"In late October, I go from Montreal, where it's freezing, to the Okanagan Valley, where I'm outside in a T-shirt tasting wines next to rattlesnakes."

Such is the professional life of Alex Cruz, the 27-year-old wine director of Montreal's DNA (the D is for chef Derek Dammann, the A is for Alex). Cruz travels through Canada assembling his peerless list; few of the 160 bottles are available in the U.S. and many are hard to get even in Canada. One of his favorite finds is Madcap Red, a Merlot blend from Fairview Cellars (its vineyard is on an Okanagan golf course, hence the name), a terrific match for Dammann's sourdough gnocchi with sausage ragù.

Indeed, pairings as good as that help explain why Cruz is busy replacing Italian wines on his list with Canadian onesa bold move for an Italian-inspired restaurant.

Cruz's Wine Picks

These bottles are from DNA's list (with restaurant prices in U.S. dollars).

2006 Venturi-Schulze Brut Naturel ($95) A great Vancouver Island sparkling wine. "It's better than Champagne, with stunning acidity and creaminess," Cruz says.

2007 Tawse Cherry Avenue Pinot Noir ($136) The Niagara producer makes this smooth Pinot at its state-of-the-art, gravity-fed winery.

2006 Marichel Vineyard Syrah ($125) Cruz calls this Okanagan Valley Syrah one of the best he's ever had; it's full of jammy red fruit.







Plus: The Best Places to Eat in Montreal

More Canadian Travel Experiences: