Canada: Best Outdoor Trips From Fishing to Biking

Fishing and Cooking

It could well be the ultimate sea-to-table experience: Vancouver star chef David Hawksworth (of the forthcoming Hawksworth Restaurant at the Hotel Georgia) partners with the West Coast Fishing Club to lead annual fishing trips in Haida Gwaii (formerly known as the Queen Charlotte Islands). Anglers give their just-caught chinook salmon to Hawksworth, who teaches them how to turn it into dishes like gravlax with shaved fennel salad (July 2529; $6,000 per person; westcoastfishingclub.com). Here, more wild Canadian adventures:

Farm Living

Fairburn Farm on Vancouver Island runs five-day cooking classes in the spring and fall. Students get the real farm experience: gathering eggs, canning jams, hunting for mushrooms.

Kelp Gathering

Sooke Harbour House, also on Vancouver Island, offers two-hour walking tours along the beach that teach how to identify and use different varieties of seaweed. Afterward, the inn's chefs transform the harvest into dishes like grilled smoked tuna in green sea-lettuce broth.

Wine-Country Biking

Butterfield & Robinson's six-day guided bicycle tours from Montreal to Quebec City hit top farm stands and wineries, stopping for tastes of the region's iconic cider.







