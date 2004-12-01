Camera-Ready Kitchen | Jacques Pepin's Kitchen

When chef Jacques Pépin's wife of 39 years, Gloria, threatened to leave him if one more film crew came through their Madison, Connecticut, home, the solution was clear: They needed a second kitchen. Designed by architect Philippe Campus and built in their guesthouse, this new, camera-friendly kitchen has a 9-foot island with a 36-inch KitchenAid cooktop that lets Jacques face the crew as he works ($2,230; 800-422-1230). Two KitchenAid warming drawers under the cooktop keep finished dishes ready for the spotlight ($850 each). A knife block built into the island puts knives within easy reach.

Tiles

At a local pottery studio called Fired Up, Jacques painted the tiles around the soffit with favorite sayings, like "Patriotism is the taste of the dishes that you had as a child." DETAILS From $2.50 a tile; 203-481-1015.

Countertops

Jacques chose four hues of DuPont Zodiaq, including Vega Rose on the island and Mercury Grey along the wall. DETAILS From $50 a sq ft (includes installation); 800-426-7426.

Pot rack

Jacques hangs his pans from wall hooks, just like his friend Julia Child did. The hooks are attached to old hickory boards that his contractor found at a lumberyard. At first glance, they seemed so dirty that the idea of using them in the kitchen was laughable. But even after a good cleaning, they still retained a lovely patina.

Steel cart

Custom-made to fit under the counter, the restaurant model can hold a dozen baking sheets of hors d'oeuvres. DETAILS $225 from Chef's Equipment Emporium; 866-98-CHEFS.

Lighting

The P5011-09 hanging fixtures from Progress Lighting are detachable, which is handy for photo shoots. DETAILS $60 from Home Depot; 800-553-3199.

Cabinets

The "Design Group 84" custom maple cabinets from Wood-Mode have Chatham flat-panel doors, some with translucent ribbed-glass windows. DETAILS 877-635-7500.

Chairs

The maple seats of the "Contessa" swivel bar stools from Holland Bar Stool Company match the cabinets. DETAILS $300 each; 800-423-1903.