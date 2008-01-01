California’s Best White Wine Blends

California winemakers have been inspired by the great red blends of France’s Rhône valley for some time. Now they are turning to the Rhône’s exotic white varieties, combining Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, Roussanne and Viognier to impressive effect.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2008

2005 Garretson G White ($16)

Winemaker Mat Garretson blends crisp Roussanne and rich Viognier in this full-bodied bottling.

2005 Epiphany Inspiration ($20)

This lush, peachy white from winemaker Eli Parker balances all four of the above varieties.

2006 Terre Rouge Enigma ($24)

Apple and tangerine scents define this succulent mix of Marsanne, Viognier and Roussanne.

