California’s Best White Wine Blends

2005 Garretson G White ($16)

Winemaker Mat Garretson blends crisp Roussanne and rich Viognier in this full-bodied bottling.

2005 Epiphany Inspiration ($20)

This lush, peachy white from winemaker Eli Parker balances all four of the above varieties.

2006 Terre Rouge Enigma ($24)

Apple and tangerine scents define this succulent mix of Marsanne, Viognier and Roussanne.