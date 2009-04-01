California Wine Style

© Robert Bengtson

“Most wine-tasting rooms aren’t particularly intimate—you’re usually just standing around a bar,” says Michael Polenske, owner of Blackbird Vineyards in Napa Valley. That’s why he decided to transform a 105-year-old stone manor in Yountville into Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley, which combines a tasting-room collective with an art and furniture gallery.

Clover Chadwick, owner of the L.A. flower shop Dandelion Ranch, starts her day like a chef, combing the farmers’ market for seasonal ingredients such as Peruvian apples, wine grapes and oregano. Back in the shop, she incorporates them into beautiful floral arrangements.

During nearly a decade as a sommelier at esteemed restaurants like Martini House and Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, Lisa Minucci collected vintage tableware, buying pieces while on wine-scouting trips around the world. Just over a year ago, she opened Heritage Culinary Artifacts in the new Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa to sell off some of her collection.

