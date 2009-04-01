California Wine Style

These three wine-expert entrepreneurs have created great places to shop for wine-country style.
Ma(i)sonry
© Robert Bengtson
“Most wine-tasting rooms aren’t particularly intimate—you’re usually just standing around a bar,” says Michael Polenske, owner of Blackbird Vineyards in Napa Valley. That’s why he decided to transform a 105-year-old stone manor in Yountville into Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley, which combines a tasting-room collective with an art and furniture gallery.
Dandelion Ranch
Courtesy of Dandelion Ranch
Clover Chadwick, owner of the L.A. flower shop Dandelion Ranch, starts her day like a chef, combing the farmers’ market for seasonal ingredients such as Peruvian apples, wine grapes and oregano. Back in the shop, she incorporates them into beautiful floral arrangements.
Heritage Culinary Artifacts
Courtesy of Michael McDermott
During nearly a decade as a sommelier at esteemed restaurants like Martini House and Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, Lisa Minucci collected vintage tableware, buying pieces while on wine-scouting trips around the world. Just over a year ago, she opened Heritage Culinary Artifacts in the new Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa to sell off some of her collection.
