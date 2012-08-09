California Wine Guide: Napa

F&W's guide to the not-to-miss places to eat, drink and sleep in Napa, including recipes from locally-based chefs (at right) and amazing new finds from Michael Chiarello and Jamey Whetsone.
Napa Valley's Best
Places to Eat in Napa Valley
Ad Hoc
Thomas Keller goes casual in Napa Valley. adhocrestaurant.com© 2012 PhilipHarvey.com
« Alex
Chef Nick Ritchie worked for Michael Chiarello for five years before taking over the kitchen at the new Alex, creating traditional Ligurian dishes like creamy lasagnette with Genovese pesto and béchamel. 1140 Rutherford Rd., Rutherford; 707-967-5500.
Andie's Café
Jeff Smith, owner of Hourglass Vineyard, claims the best burger in the Valley is at "this funky shack off Highway 29—it's part of the local car wash." andiescafe.com
Angèle
The French country food is straight-up simple and great, and the place is right on the Napa River, so you can sit outside. angelerestaurant.comCourtesy of Bouchon
« Bouchon
Thomas Keller's ode to bistro cooking offers sublime steak frites and lemon tart. It's a destination for Michael Mina of Michael Mina in San Francisco. "Everything there is my favorite dish," he says. bouchonbistro.com
Bouchon Bakery
Jamey's Pick Says Whetstone, "A chocolate éclair and coffee at Thomas Keller's bakery is tough to beat." bouchonbakery.com
Bounty Hunter
Jamey's Pick Whetstone likes the beer-can chicken and the beer at this wine bar and barbecue joint. bountyhunterwine.com
Étoile
Modern French menu. chandon.com/etoile-restaurantCourtesy of Fatted Calf
« Fatted Calf
Jamey's Pick Whetstone calls the chorizo and porchetta at this Oxbow charcuterie shop "crazy good." fattedcalf.com
The French Laundry
Still Napa's premier temple of gastronomy, The French Laundry is über-chef Thomas Keller's flagship. frenchlaundry.com
Gott's Roadside Tray Gourmet
Michael's Pick "I am addicted to the crispy ahi poke tacos," Chiarello says. gotts.com
Market
A casual restaurant with a simple conceit (seasonal ingredients), Market has fast become a local favorite—not least for its great, affordable wine list. marketsthelena.com
Napastyle Paninoteca & Wine Bar
Michael's Pick "We pour wines like Matthiasson's terrific white blend, made with Ribolla Gialla," Chiarello says. napastyleottimocafe.com
Norman Rose Tavern
Jamey's Pick Whetstone's favorite burger here: the lamb patty with garlicky spinach and goat cheese. normanrosenapa.com
Press
This hot spot, founded by Dean & DeLuca partner Lesie Rudd, a features giant fireplace in the dining room, plus massive, well-marbled Dry–Aged "Cowboy" Bone–In Rib Eye Steaks served with the restaurant's signature steak sauce. presssthelena.com
Redd
Jamey's Pick For a break from wine tasting, this sophisticated restaurant serves great cocktails like the Casanova. reddnapavalley.com
Sip Shoppe
Michael's Pick Created with designer Andy Spade, Swanson Vineyards' new tasting room offers pairings like chocolate truffles and 2006 Alexis Cabernet Sauvignon. sipshoppe.com
The Restaurant at Meadowood
After three months of renovations, like adding a Josper coal oven, the Meadowood kitchen is now worthy of F&W Best New Chef 2009 Christopher Kostow’s precise, elegant cooking. The best table: a five-seat chef’s counter right in the kitchen.
Terra
Nouveau-Med icon. terrarestaurant.com
Ubuntu
Aaron London turns out brilliant dishes at Napa's only vegetarian restaurant. ubuntunapa.com
Ubuntu Annex
Jamey's Pick Jamey Whetstone pours his Whetstone wines at this tasting bar. It's inside a yoga-gear shop next to Ubuntu restaurant. ubuntunapa.com
Places to Stay in Napa Valley
Auberge du Soleil
The original wine country getaway. aubergedusoleil.comCourtesy of Bardessono
« Bardessono Hotel
Michael's Pick "I like to eat here on the quiet patio," Chiarello says. "Everything's organic." bardessono.com
Meadowood Napa Valley
Posh lodgings on the way to Howell Mountain. From $475. meadowwood.com
Poetry Inn
A luxury bed-and-breakfast. Rooms have wood-burning fireplaces, outdoor showers and decks. From $500. poetryinn.com
Wine Country Inn
Opened in 1975, one of Napa's first bed & breakfasts. winecountryinn.com
Places to Visit in Napa Valley
Aubert
After 11 years of renting winery space to make his acclaimed Aubert Pinots and Chardonnays, Mark Aubert purchased the old August Briggs winery, just south of Calistoga. Its tasting room, housed in a barn, offers tastes of hard-to-find vintages (333 Silverado Trail; 707-942-4333).Courtesy of Caldwell Snyder Gallery
« Caldwell Snyder Gallery
Michael's Pick The Napa branch of this San Francisco–based gallery specializes in works by emerging artists from Europe and Latin America. caldwellsnyder.com
Erin Martin Design
Michael's Pick Napa's most sought-after interior designer, Erin Martin, sells eclectic pieces at her showroom. martinshowroom.com
Frank Family Vineyards
Frank Family makes some of the most in-demand wines among insiders. frankfamilyvineyards.com
Jarvis Winery
Jarvis, famous for both its classic Cabernet and Chardonnay, built its entire winery—including the press, barrel room, aging cellar and tasting room—in a huge, doughnut-shaped cave, complete with underground stream and waterfall. jarviswines.com
Joseph Phelps Vineyards
One of Napa's oldest postwar wineries, and known for its Rhône varietal wines and California's pioneering Bordeaux-style wine blend, Insignia. Views of bucolic Spring Valley are amazing, and the seated tastings are expertly run. jpvwines.com
Kuleto Estate
Food is important to restaurant owner and designer Pat Kuleto, so his winery is also a working farm that raises goats and cows and grows vegetables used in their seasonal wine pairing dinners. kuletoestate.comCourtesy of Kollar Chocolates
« Kollar Chocolates
After dinner in Yountville, stroll by the new modern chocolate shop by former Peter Michael Winery chef Chris Kollar and his wife, Naomi Pasztor. He creates beautiful truffles, in flavors like passion fruit and fennel pollen, and a surprisingly savory white chocolate poppy-seed-and-saffron bar. 6525 Washington St., Yountville; 707-738-6750.
Ladera Vineyards
Tours of the historic 1886 stone winery are led by owners Pat and Anne Stotesbery or other family members. If you arrange in advance, the Stotesberys will lead a tour of Howell Mountain's vineyards—Ladera's as well as those of neighboring wineries Dunn and O'Shaughnessy— followed by lunch and a tasting of Ladera wines. laderavineyards.com
Mark Herold
In downtown Napa, winemaker and consultant Mark Herold has opened a tasting bar with samples of all his wines, from labels like Kobalt and Celani, in addition to his own Mark Herold wines. Also from the custom-made zinc bar: small plates of cured fish from his favorite Spanish cannery (710 First St.; 707-256-3111).
NapaStyle
Michael's Pick Next door to Bottega is Chiarello's newest NapaStyle outpost, which sells picnic goods, tableware and furniture. napastyle.comCourtesy © Greg Gorman
« Outpost Wines
Michael's Pick Says Chiarello, "I'm a big fan of Outpost, maybe because we share a winemaker: Thomas Brown. outpostwines.com
Oxbow Market
Jamey's Pick "The kids can have a cupcake or ice cream, and my wife and I can drink a beer alfresco," Whetstone says. oxbowpublicmarket.com
Pride Mountain Vineyard
This vineyard bridges Napa and Sonoma counties at the top of Spring Mountain: A brick marker indicates the county line, and grapes crushed on either side must be labeled differently. Tours visit both sides and offer a taste of winemaker Sally Johnson's highly extracted, dense and chewy wines. pridewines.com
Quintessa
The tour explains how this organic and biodynamic winery works and ends with a sit-down tasting of three vintages of Quintessa wines with local cheese. quintessa.com
Schramsberg Vineyards
The grande dame of America's sparkling-wine estates. The tour ventures into mile-deep caves that were hand-dug in the 1870s. schramsberg.com
Spring Mountain Vineyard
Spring Mountain is best known for the Victorian mansion that served as the face of the 1980s soap opera Falcon Crest. The tour includes a visit to the caves, vineyards where a variety of grapes are grown for educational purposes, then ends with a tasting at the mansion or in the caves themselves. springmountainvineyard.com
Viader
With four family members working at Viader, visitors are likely to run into one of them on a tour. Call to set up a visit that includes cheese or attend winery events that feature food such as wine–friendly BBQ prepared by executive chef Mariela Viader. viader.com
Five Great Napa Valley Bottles
Photo courtesy of Vineyard 7 & 8.
- 2009 Honig Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc
- 2007 Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot
- « 2007 Vineyard 7 & 8 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
- 2007 Grgich Hills Estate Napa Valley Chardonnay
- 2008 Chiarello Family Vineyards Giana Zinfandel
Dishes for a Napa Valley Vineyard Picnic
Roast Brined Chicken with Raisin and Pine Nut Agrodolce
Roasted Artichokes and Prosciutto
Calabrese Mustard Greens