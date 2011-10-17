California Wine Country

The Best of Napa
How well do you know America's most famous wine region? Well, if the name Diamond Mountain doesn't sound familiar, you need to know more. Here, a selective guide to Napa's 14 subregions (called AVAs), with the top wineries and key grape varieties in each.
The Millionaire's Guide to Buying the Napa Dream
Ever fantasize about owning a piece of Napa Valley? There's more to it than just writing a (very big) check for a winery. To truly fit in, newcomers have to learn the Valley's particular set of rules and mores. (No. 1: Don't flaunt your wealth.) Here's almost everything else a Napa newbie needs to know.
