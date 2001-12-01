Calendar | A Year in Food



Did you know that, in the ancient world, garlic was worshiped by the Egyptians and chewed by Greek Olympic athletes? Neither did we, until we started flipping through the Food 2002 calendar from Cummings & Good. Intrigued by the design of a 1970s Spanish calendar, artists Jan Cummings and Peter Good adapted the style for their version, which is nearly three feet long with boldly graphic illustrations, striking photographs, quirky trivia and great quotations. September features a romantic photo of Billie Holiday crooning and author Wally Lamb's advice: "Accept what people offer. Drink their milk shakes..." And December closes with a sober reminder from poet Adrienne Rich: "The decision to feed the world / is the real decision" ($25; 866-749-4444 or www.cummings-good.com).

- Jessica Blatt