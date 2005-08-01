Cacao Crazy

Even with so many new chocolatiers, Dallas-based NOKA stands out for its intense single-origin confections. Not to mention its swanky service. Former accountant Katrina Merrem makes chocolate with cacao beans from such countries as Ecuador and the Ivory Coast, packs it in sleek, stainless steel boxes and delivers it to customers by Hummer (from $30 for a box of 12 candies; 877-270-8209).