Buying Guide: Winemaker Sashi Moorman’s Best Wines

2006 Holus Bolus Santa Ynez Valley Syrah ($28)

California winemaker Sashi Moorman, Chad Melville and Jim Knight all contribute grapes to this juicy red; it’s filled with ripe blackberry and raspberry fruit.

2006 Stolpman Estate Syrah ($28)

Stolpman produces a wide range of wines, but among the best—and a great deal, given its quality—is this warm, enveloping Syrah.

2006 Stolpman L’Avion ($34)

Moorman blends a percentage of Viognier into this largely Roussanne wine. Rich and full of stone-fruit notes, it’s modeled on the great Châteauneuf du Pape Cuvée Vieilles Vignes of France’s Château Beaucastel.

2006 Evening Land Vineyards The Evening Coast Pinot Noir ($45)

Using grapes from some of the best vineyards on the Sonoma Coast, Moorman fashioned this satiny, aromatic Pinot Noir for new producer Evening Land.

2005 Piedrasassi California Syrah ($55)

Moorman makes his Piedrasassi Syrah with partner Peter Hunken. It’s terrific—ripe with mocha and wild blueberry notes.

