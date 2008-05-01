Buying Guide: Six Favorite Châteauneufs

2005 Coudoulet de Beaucastel ($25)

The basic bottling from Château de Beaucastel, the great Châteauneuf-du-Pape estate (technically a Côtes-du-Rhône, though called “baby Beaucastel”). Bright, juicy and delicious.

2004 Château La Nerthe ($40)

An approachable, supple wine—it has notes of red fruit and spice— that is ready to drink now or over the next few years.

2005 Domaine Pierre Usseglio & Fils Cuvée Tradition ($40)

The Usseglio brothers reliably produce well-balanced wines that pair well with food. This appealing red is marked by notes of earth and spice.

2004 Domaine de la Janasse Chaupin ($50)

Although the 2004 wines were overshadowed by the flashy 2005s, this polished, mineral-driven red is one of the best of the vintage and will develop even greater complexity over time.

2005 Clos Saint Jean La Combe des Fous ($90)

This truly over-the-top old-vine Grenache-Syrah blend from superstar consultant Philippe Cambie may be the very pinnacle of modern Châteauneuf winemaking.

2005 Domaine de Marcoux Vieilles Vignes ($250)

Ripe, lush and incredibly concentrated, this limited-production old-vine bottling is one of the best Châteauneufs ever.