Buying Guide: Five All-Season Favorite Wines

2006 Perrin & Fils Les Cornuds Vinsobres ($20)

The Perrin family of the famous Châteauneuf-du-Pape estate Château de Beaucastel turns out some excellent wines in other parts of the southern Rhône, too, including this rich Grenache blend from the Vinsobres appellation.

2006 Torbreck Saignee ($20)

Superstar Australian producer Torbreck has turned out a chewy, almost meaty Barossa Valley rosé made from the Mourvèdre grape that somehow manages to be both refreshing and substantial.

Roederer Estate Brut Rosé NV ($27)

This sparkling-wine producer, based in Anderson Valley, is the California branch of French Champagne house Louis Roederer. This rosé is every bit as refined and well-balanced as its French counterparts.

2006 Edmond Vatan Clos La Neore Sancerre ($45)

Although my friend The Collector calls Sancerre his “pool wine,” this elegant example from a top Loire Valley producer is marked by notes of lime and lemon and an intense, minerally finish. It suits the dining table, as well.

2005 Pieropan La Rocca Soave ($50)

This single-vineyard bottling is made by Pieropan, arguably Italy’s best Soave producer. A nutty, minerally white, the La Rocca is that rarest of wines—an Italian white that actually improves with age.