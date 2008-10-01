Buying Guide | 5 Best Wine Investments: A Pro’s Picks

2003 Château Cos d’Estournel ($260)

This vintage is trading at a discount, yet with a 99-point rating from critic Robert M. Parker, Jr., it’s the highest-rated Cos in history. At $260, it’s less than half the cost of the 1982 vintage, which had a 96-point Parker rating. Sokolin believes the ’03 Cos will double in price in five to seven years.

2001 Château d’Yquem ($700)

A rare 200-point wine, with perfect scores from both Parker and the Wine Spectator. This vintage is “the best Yquem ever,” says Sokolin. He believes the sought-after Sauternes has the potential to age beautifully and appreciate greatly in value. It costs $8,400 a case now, but he predicts it could sell for more than $100,000 within the next 25 years.

2003 Château Montrose ($350)

This Bordeaux from the heart of Saint-Estèphe will be great, Sokolin says: “It’s just a matter of time.” At $350 a bottle, the 100-point ’03 is half the price of the 1990, the only other Montrose vintage to receive a 100-point score. When will the time be right to cash in on it? Based on the 1990, the lucky number may be 13 years, but Sokolin thinks the price could double in just five.

2005 Château Troplong Mondot ($450)

Sokolin’s argument for this great Saint-Émilion wine is mathematical. This vintage received 99 points from Parker, the second-highest-scoring Bordeaux in a legendary year (only Ausone and L’Eglise-Clinet received perfect Parker scores), and yet it is trading for a lot less than first-growths with lesser ratings. For example, Troplong costs half of the 2005 Château Latour ($900), which received 96 points from Parker. Sokolin predicts the ’05 Troplong will sell for $750 in five years.

2005 Domaine de la Romanée Conti La Tâche ($6,000)

“Despite its price tag, I feel that this wine is a no-brainer for investment,” Sokolin says of this extremely rare Burgundy. “It is one of the greatest wines that has ever been produced, and there are only a few cases on the planet.” Internet critic Allen Meadows (a.k.a. The Burghound) called it a wine with “inner calm.”