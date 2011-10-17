Buying buffalo

Because the buffalo industry is small, the meat is often hard to find at supermarkets. Some mail-order sources:

Georgetown Farm (888-EAT-LEAN; www.eatlean.com) Great for ribs and steaks; also offers such pioneers' favorites as liver and tongue.

Heartland Buffalo (800-277-0125; www.heartlandbuffalo.com) Hot dogs are their one and only product.

M & S Meats & Sausage (800-454-3414) Distributor for White's Wholesale Meats. Carries steaks, roasts, salami, breakfast sausages, pepperoni and jerky.

U.S. Bison (800-618-0613) Owned by Ted Turner. Sells steaks, hot dogs and meat ravioli.

--Angie Spensieri