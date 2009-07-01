Buenos Aires’s Top Wine Spots

Here, six perfect places to sample Argentina’s exciting new wines.
Almacén Secreto
Located in a private house, this restaurant specializes in regional food and wines from Salta in northwest Argentina.
Gran Bar Danzon
At the city’s first serious wine bar, all glasses are served with a small tag that lists information about that particular wine. granbardanzon.com
La Brigada
Meat-centric La Brigada in the boho San Telmo neighborhood is as famous for its beef as for its deep cellar, with 780 offerings. parillalabrigada.com
Parrilla Don Julio
At this insider’s steak house, the list of 300-plus Argentinean labels has lots of bottles for under $20. parilladonjulio.com
Vinoteca de Palacio Duhau
Star sommelier Natalia Escudero pours 200 Malbecs at the Park Hyatt wine bar. buenosaires.park.hyatt.com
878
A hangout for the city’s young sommeliers and chefs, 878 has a modern Argentinean menu, as well as a quirky list with wines from both emerging producers and big-ticket vintages. 878bar.com
Plus:
