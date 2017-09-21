Budweiser, Lyft Giving Out Free Weekend Rides to Help Curb Drunk Driving

Budweiser wants to help you have a good time on the weekend—not by getting you drunk, but by getting to and from wherever you want go safely. For the second year in a row, the King of Beers has teamed up with ride-sharing brand Lyft to offer free weekend evening rides to people in select states as a part of its "Give a Damn" campaign.

Introduced last year, the Give a Damn campaign sought to reduce drunk driving by giving out over 35,000 free Lyft rides (up to $10 in value) on weekend nights during the fall and winter seasons in six states and Washington DC. The program proved so successful that this year Bud is doubling down on the concept—offering 150,000 roundtrip rides (up to $20 in value) across nine states and the nation's capital. No need to worry about pre-gaming or having to pick up your car the next morning.

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Lyft to implement evidence-based solutions that can have a real impact on reducing drunk driving," Katja Zastrow, Anheuser-Busch's vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility & Better World, said about the program which gets its name from Bud's "Give a Damn. Don't Drive Drunk" responsible drinking message. "Making it home safe at the end of the night starts with getting a ride at the beginning of the night, so we want to encourage people to plan ahead."

Here are the details on how to claim your free rides: "Beginning Thursday, Sept. 21, through the end of the year, Budweiser will provide up to 10,000 round-trip rides every weekend across nine states: New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia; plus Washington, D.C," the beer brand explained in a press release.

"Budweiser will share a unique ride code on its Facebook and Instagram channels each Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, which new and existing Lyft users over the age of 21 can use to claim a $20 ride credit (two $10 one-way rides) through the Lyft app. The credits can be redeemed for rides taken between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time that Thursday, Friday or Saturday night." Yes, getting your Lyft credit takes a little bit of work, but 20 bucks for go through a few apps on your phone definitely isn't a bad deal.