Brunch and Beyond: Marc Meyer

Marc Meyer, the chef and owner of New York City's Five Points, has a cult following for his terrific brunches, now showcased in his first cookbook, Brunch. And with the opening of a second Manhattan restaurant, named Cookshop, he expands his repertoire of roasted meats and fish. Here, a sampling of his best dishes for any time of the day or night.

FAST READ: Brunch and Much More

Marc Meyer's Brunch: 100 Recipes from Five Points Restaurant goes beyond the eponymous meal, with dishes that are perfect around the clock—for instance, baked French toast stuffed with warm bananas (a great dessert) or pan-fried chicken sandwiches (a lovely supper).

FAST EQUIPMENT: Colorful Nonstick

The "Urban Trends" line of nonstick pans from the Italian company Bialetti comes in playful, pretty colors; a comfortable grip and solid weight make the pans perfect for serious cooks ($20 at laprimashops.com).