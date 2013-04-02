Brooklyn's Bedford Avenue

Allswell

Chef Nate Smith serves a revolving selection of comfort foods at this Brooklyn gastropub, but the hefty $14 burger never leaves the menu. 124 Bedford Ave.; allswellnyc.com.

Sweet Chick

Maple syrup and three types of waffles (classic, bacon or mushroom) accompany the crisp fried chicken at this new Southern-food spot. 164 Bedford Ave.; sweetchicknyc.com.

Handsome Dan’s Snocone & Candy Stand

Hidden in a mini mall, this eclectic candy store carries locally made sea-salt taffy and nostalgia-inducing Mallo Cups. 218 Bedford Ave.; facebook.com/handsomedans.

Bedford Cheese Shop

The selection here changes seasonally. In the spring, the counter is packed with domestic cheeses like nutty Tarentaise from Vermont’s Spring Brook Farms. In the winter, the cheesemongers favor European selections. 229 Bedford Ave.; bedfordcheeseshop.com. Photo © Nicole Frazen

Maison Premiere

“We’re all about demystifying the nebulous history of absinthe,” says bar director Maxwell Britten. The New Orleans–style bar stocks up to 26 kinds of absinthe and 33 types of oysters. 298 Bedford Ave.; maisonpremiere.com.

BrisketTown

Pit master Dan Delaney smokes brisket for up to 20 hours, then serves the juicy meat until it runs out, usually around 9:30 p.m. The barbecue spot started as a pop-up called Brisketlab. 359 Bedford Ave; delaneybbq.com.