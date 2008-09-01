British Invasion: Chefs from the U.K.

Over the past few decades, no place has gained more culinary hipness than the U.K.

Bryan Miller
September 01, 2008

British Invasion

Jamie Oliver

Photo Courtesy of Jamie Oliver/by David Loftus

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver is as renowned for his efforts to improve school lunches as for his restaurants, TV shows and cookbooks.
Nigella Lawson

Photo Courtesy of Nigella Lawson/by Lis Parsons

Nigella Lawson

Nigella Lawson made cooking shows sexy with Nigella Bites.
Gordon Ramsay

Photo Courtesy of Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay has whipped dozens of novice cooks into shape on his Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen programs even as he runs dining rooms around the world.
Ruth Rogers and Rose Gray

Photo © David Loftus

Ruth Rogers & Rose Gray

In London, Ruth Rogers and Rose Gray are England’s top culinary tag team at their modern Italian River Café.

Fergus Henderson

Fergus Henderson has made eating pig’s spleen cool with a restaurant (St. John) and a cookbook (The Whole Beast: Nose to Tail Eating).

