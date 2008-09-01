British Invasion: Chefs from the U.K.

Over the past few decades, no place has gained more culinary hipness than the U.K.
Photo Courtesy of Jamie Oliver/by David Loftus
Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver is as renowned for his efforts to improve school lunches as for his restaurants, TV shows and cookbooks.
Photo Courtesy of Nigella Lawson/by Lis Parsons
Nigella Lawson
Nigella Lawson made cooking shows sexy with Nigella Bites.
Photo Courtesy of Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay has whipped dozens of novice cooks into shape on his Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen programs even as he runs dining rooms around the world.
Photo © David Loftus
Ruth Rogers & Rose Gray
In London, Ruth Rogers and Rose Gray are England’s top culinary tag team at their modern Italian River Café.
Fergus Henderson
Fergus Henderson has made eating pig’s spleen cool with a restaurant (St. John) and a cookbook (The Whole Beast: Nose to Tail Eating).