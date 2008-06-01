Bright New Accessories for Outdoor Entertaining

Bold colors are the latest trend, from a kelly-green basket to pink-and-yellow tea lights.

Jessica Romm
June 01, 2008

Granny Chic

“Cashmere” Flatware© Gregor Halenda

“Cashmere” Flatware

by Sabre from Tour de France (from $14 each; 617-426-2962).“Pretty” Plates© Gregor Halenda

“Pretty” Plates

from A&G Merch ($9 each; aandgmerch.com).“Carrie” Bicycle Basket© Gregor Halenda

“Carrie” Bicycle Basket

by Marie Louise Gustafsson from MoMA Design Store ($60; momastore.org).

The New Naturals

“Persimmon” Picnic Set© Gregor Halenda

“Persimmon” Picnic Set

by Heath Ceramics ($548 for bag and two three-piece place settings; heathceramics.com).“Thicket” Napkins© Gregor Halenda

“Thicket” Napkins

by Dwell Studio ($67 for two; dwellstudio.com).“Surya” Laminated Fabric Tray© Gregor Halenda

“Surya” Laminated Fabric Tray

by Simrin from Velocity Art & Design ($70; velocityartanddesign.com).

Garden Lighting

Verdigris Iron Lanterns© Gregor Halenda

Verdigris Iron Lanterns

from Tracy Porter ($325 for set of two; tracyporter.com).“Glass” Globe Tea LightCourtesy Sagaform

“Glass” Globe Tea Light

by Sagaform from A+R ($22; aplusrstore.com).“Glow” Rechargeable Landerns© Gregor Halenda

“Glow” Rechargeable Lanterns

by OXO International ($46 for two; oxo.com).

Web Exclusive: Additional Outdoor Entertaining Accessories

  • Weather Resistant Canvas Ice Bag by Wm. J. Mills & Co. (from $65; millscanvas.com).
  • Rehabilitated Dishware by Sarah Cihat from The Future Perfect (from $37; 718-599-6278).
  • Lux Picnic Set by Philipe Stark from Conran Shop (from $6; conranshop.com).
  • Tin Picnic Plates from Mottahedeh ($45 for set of four; mottahedeh.com).
  • Melamine Picnic Plates by Bongenre (from $36 for set of four; bongenre.com).
  • Bambu Picnic Plates from Branch Home (from $7 for set of eight; branchhome.com).
  • Picnic Canister Set by Le Prince Jardinier from Tribbles Home and Garden (from $70; 212-965-8480).
  • Rubber Flower Vase from Conran Shop ($39; conranusa.com).
  • Linen Garden Napkins by Dwell Studio from Clio Home ($18; clio-home.com).
  • Pandora Plastic Flatware and Tumblers from Moss (from $40; mossonline.com).

