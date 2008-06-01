Bright New Accessories for Outdoor Entertaining

Bold colors are the latest trend, from a kelly-green basket to pink-and-yellow tea lights.
Granny Chic
“Cashmere” Flatware
by Sabre from Tour de France (from $14 each; 617-426-2962).© Gregor Halenda
“Pretty” Plates
from A&G Merch ($9 each; aandgmerch.com).© Gregor Halenda
“Carrie” Bicycle Basket
by Marie Louise Gustafsson from MoMA Design Store ($60; momastore.org).
The New Naturals
“Persimmon” Picnic Set
by Heath Ceramics ($548 for bag and two three-piece place settings; heathceramics.com).© Gregor Halenda
“Thicket” Napkins
by Dwell Studio ($67 for two; dwellstudio.com).© Gregor Halenda
“Surya” Laminated Fabric Tray
by Simrin from Velocity Art & Design ($70; velocityartanddesign.com).
Garden Lighting
Verdigris Iron Lanterns
from Tracy Porter ($325 for set of two; tracyporter.com).Courtesy Sagaform
“Glass” Globe Tea Light
by Sagaform from A+R ($22; aplusrstore.com).
“Glow” Rechargeable Lanterns
by OXO International ($46 for two; oxo.com).
Web Exclusive: Additional Outdoor Entertaining Accessories
- Weather Resistant Canvas Ice Bag by Wm. J. Mills & Co. (from $65; millscanvas.com).
- Rehabilitated Dishware by Sarah Cihat from The Future Perfect (from $37; 718-599-6278).
- Lux Picnic Set by Philipe Stark from Conran Shop (from $6; conranshop.com).
- Tin Picnic Plates from Mottahedeh ($45 for set of four; mottahedeh.com).
- Melamine Picnic Plates by Bongenre (from $36 for set of four; bongenre.com).
- Bambu Picnic Plates from Branch Home (from $7 for set of eight; branchhome.com).
- Picnic Canister Set by Le Prince Jardinier from Tribbles Home and Garden (from $70; 212-965-8480).
- Rubber Flower Vase from Conran Shop ($39; conranusa.com).
- Linen Garden Napkins by Dwell Studio from Clio Home ($18; clio-home.com).
- Pandora Plastic Flatware and Tumblers from Moss (from $40; mossonline.com).