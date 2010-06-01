Brew Mastery

America has become a nation of beer intellectuals. Here, the things they love, from exotic new brews and a tasting-notes diary to DIY kits.

Megan Krigbaum
June 01, 2010

Brookly Brew Shop

Courtesy of Brooklyn Brew Shop

New Web Source For Home-Brewing Basics

After Stephen Valand and Erica Shea found an old fermenter in her parents' basement, they taught themselves how to brew beer. Now the DIY evangelists own the Brooklyn Brew Shop, a terrific online source for small-batch home-brewing kits that include all the necessary equipment, yeast, malts and hops. Their most popular kit: a Belgian-style ale called A Well Made Tripel. $40 for a one-gallon kit; brooklynbrewshop.com.Beer Journal, Dave Selden.

Photo © Theo Morrison

Beer Journal

Dave Selden, a Portland, Oregon, craft-beer geek, needed a place to jot down tasting notes, so he created these smart, pocket-size journals. Beer fanatics can record everything from flavor notes to ABVs (alcohol by volume). $10 for 3 books; 33beers.com.Mustard Abita lager

Photo © Theo Morrison

Sausage-Perfect

Mustard Abita lager flavors this spicy mustard from New Orleans's porky Cochon restaurant. $5 for 6 oz; cochonrestaurant.com.Truffle Truffle Bear and Prezel Brittle

Copyright 2009 Derek Hatfield Photography, Inc.

Malty, Salty Candy

Truffle Truffle makes its malty Beer and Pretzel Brittle with Rogue chocolate stout. $12 for 1/4 lb; truffletruffle.com.Boston's Harpoon British Oyster Stout

Photo © Theo Morrison

Bivalve Brews

Traditional British oyster stout is, in fact, brewed with fresh oysters, but the beer is minerally, not fishy. Try the limited-edition stout from Boston's Harpoon, or the newly imported Porterhouse from Ireland.

New Beer Pros

The latest craft brewers: chefs. In Philadelphia, Fork's Terence Feury will pour his English-style ale for Philly Beer Week (June 413). phillybeerweek.org.

Great Articles and Recipes:

Amazing Beer PairingsPerfect Beer PairingsUltimate Beer GuideUltimate Beer Guide A Beer Geek's Guide to Asian FlavorsA Beer Geek's Guide to Asian Flavors

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up