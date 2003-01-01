Breaking the Mold | Orange-Figgy Steamed Pudding

It's well known in Britain that steamed pudding is one of the most fattening desserts there is, especially when it's prepared the traditional way, with suet, the hard fat from beef or mutton. Food stylist Stephana Bottom accepted the challenge of creating a healthier version. Using nonfat sour cream in place of suet, she lowered the calories but maintained the rich, full flavor that makes the dessert so beloved.
