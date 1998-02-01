Breakfast for Dinner

Jesse Cool
February 01, 1998

I love breakfast. Maybe it's because things like eggs, blintzes and French toast are familiar and comforting, even if I do fiddle with the recipes. When I'm in the mood to indulge myself (or someone else), I make breakfast for dinner. I don't bother to set the table. I just curl up in a comfy chair, or better yet, I arrange a tray and take dinner to bed.

Jesse Cool is the overseeing chef and owner of Flea St. Café in Menlo Park, California, and the author of several cookbooks. Her latest is Breakfast in Bed (HarperCollins).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up