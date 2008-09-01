Boutique Wine Tours

Jen Murphy
September 01, 2008

Consider it the ultimate one-on-one guide to Napa: Monica Collins, founder of the new concierge service All Access Napa Valley, arranges itineraries that might include visits to the custom crush facilities of supersmall producers like Cavus and Relic, as well as a personal tasting with star winemaker Robert Foley. From $1,000 for a two-day itinerary; allaccessnapavalley.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up