Boutique Wine Tours

Consider it the ultimate one-on-one guide to Napa: Monica Collins, founder of the new concierge service All Access Napa Valley, arranges itineraries that might include visits to the custom crush facilities of supersmall producers like Cavus and Relic, as well as a personal tasting with star winemaker Robert Foley. From $1,000 for a two-day itinerary; allaccessnapavalley.com.
