Boulder, Colorado's Pearl Street

The Kitchen [Next Door]

This locavore pub has a healthy bent. Bar snacks include organic kale chips; the burger patty is made with mashed beets. 1035 Pearl St.; thekitchencommunity.com.

Oak at Fourteenth

Chef Steven Redzikowski cooks most of his flavorful shared plates (like pork belly with pineapple-kumquat jam) using live fire, on his grill, on an outdoor rotisserie or in a wood-fired oven. 1400 Pearl St.; oakatfourteenth.com.

Pizzeria Locale

The owners of Pearl Street’s excellent Frasca (including Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, an F&W Best New Chef 2005) opened this pizzeria in 2011, importing a $35,000 pizza oven from Naples. They use it to turn out pies like the Mais, with sweet corn, crème fraîche and prosciutto. 1730 Pearl St.; pizzerialocale.com.

Boxcar Coffee Roasters

At this serious coffeehouse, Vajra and Cara Rich use a 1929 German roaster that they restored, adding digital probes to precisely read the coffee bean temperature. 1825 Pearl St.; boxcarcoffeeroasters.com.

Cured

This meat, cheese and wine shop shares space with Boxcar Coffee Roasters. It sells two creative sandwiches daily, like one with Brie, ham, butter and peach-jalapeño jam. 1825 Pearl St.; curedboulder.com.