Books Rosés Winemakers News

A Spirited Read

Finally, there's a new guide to grappa that's as clear, clean and well designed as the drink itself. Grappa, by Axel and Bibiana Behrendt, is a highly readable pocket-size reference book containing profiles of all the great grappa producers, photos of their various and highly distinctive bottlings and some useful tasting notes ($25; Abbeville Press).

Believe It or Not

The Deputy, a top-rated Thoroughbred, didn't win the Derby this year, but it wasn't because his owner, Jenine Sahadi, stinted on the wine. Sahadi feeds her horses a full cup with their oats. Red or white, we ask?

The Cave Dwellers

It's not enough for some California producers to make wines along a European model; now they're creating the same sort of caves--by blasting holes into hillsides. Cave builders include Rombauer, Rudd, Stags' Leap winery and Pride Mountain.

Top 10 List



Morrell Wine Bar & Café in Manhattan picks 10 favorite rosés for summer.

1998 Réserve St. Martin Rosé de Syrah ($8)



1998 Château Routas Rouvière ($9)



1998 Commanderie de la Bargemone/ Vignes de Soleil ($10)



1997 La Poussie Sancerre ($20)



1998 Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare ($11)



1999 La Bastide Blanche ($18)



1999 Wölffer Estate ($10)



1999 Domaine de la Mordorée ($17)



1998 Les Clos de Paulilles ($16)



1999 Mas de Gourgonnier ($14)





Rack 'em Up

Rosendahl's Grand Cru wine rack, made of stainless steel and black plastic, does more than add Bauhaus cachet to the kitchen. The back edge of the rack is elevated to store bottles properly, and units fit together without any connecting pieces, for easy stackability

($35; 212-734-4318; www.rosendahl.com).





By Lettie Teague