Books for the Holidays

The star chef steps up to the grate with amazing recipes that express his extroverted approach to flavor.



Singular women, like Barbara Tropp and Julie Sahni, published celebrated cookbooks in the ’80s. Here are five more standouts.



Mud Puddle Books is now reprinting forgotten cocktail guides from some of the 19th- and 20th-century’s best—and most eccentric—bartenders.



Under Pressure reveals why the world’s most progressive chefs continue to be obsessed with sous-vide cooking. The Big Fat Duck Cookbook" />



“Big” and “fat” aptly describe the huge Big Fat Duck Cookbook by Heston Blumenthal, the mad scientist at England’s Fat Duck.



More highbrow than how-to, these 10 chefs’ books from Italy, Spain, France, England and beyond are the current must-reads for the food-obsessed.



Wine books both brainy and beachy.



Books, bottles and more.



In Shark’s Fin and Sichuan Pepper, British author Fuchsia Dunlop recounts 15 years of traveling and eating in China.



Lettie Teague picks the best books on Champagne.



Get the best—in bound form—on cocktails, chefs, wine and more.

