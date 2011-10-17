Books for the Holidays

Books make fantastic gifts. Here are some that will delight the F&W readers you know.
Best of Books
Mario Batali’s Italian Grilling Book
The star chef steps up to the grate with amazing recipes that express his extroverted approach to flavor.
Cookbook Goddesses
Singular women, like Barbara Tropp and Julie Sahni, published celebrated cookbooks in the ’80s. Here are five more standouts.
Classic Cocktail Guides
Mud Puddle Books is now reprinting forgotten cocktail guides from some of the 19th- and 20th-century’s best—and most eccentric—bartenders.
Thomas Keller’s Latest
Under Pressure reveals why the world’s most progressive chefs continue to be obsessed with sous-vide cooking.The Big Fat Duck Cookbook" />
Cookbook Genius
“Big” and “fat” aptly describe the huge Big Fat Duck Cookbook by Heston Blumenthal, the mad scientist at England’s Fat Duck.
Cookbooks for the Food Cognoscenti
More highbrow than how-to, these 10 chefs’ books from Italy, Spain, France, England and beyond are the current must-reads for the food-obsessed.
Wine Lit: From Erudite to Lite
Wine books both brainy and beachy.
Best Wine Reads
A Chinese Food Memoir
In Shark’s Fin and Sichuan Pepper, British author Fuchsia Dunlop recounts 15 years of traveling and eating in China.
Five Favorite Champagne Books
Lettie Teague picks the best books on Champagne.
F&W’s Own Terrific Books
Get the best—in bound form—on cocktails, chefs, wine and more.