Books for the Holidays

Books make fantastic gifts. Here are some that will delight the F&W readers you know.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011


Best of Books   |    Books on the F&W Blogs   |    More Great Gifts

Best of Books


Mario Batali’s Italian Grilling Book

Mario Batali’s Italian Grilling Book

The star chef steps up to the grate with amazing recipes that express his extroverted approach to flavor.Cookbook Goddesses

Cookbook Goddesses

Singular women, like Barbara Tropp and Julie Sahni, published celebrated cookbooks in the ’80s. Here are five more standouts.Classic Cocktail Guides

Classic Cocktail Guides

Mud Puddle Books is now reprinting forgotten cocktail guides from some of the 19th- and 20th-century’s best—and most eccentric—bartenders.Thomas Keller’s Latest

Thomas Keller’s Latest

Under Pressure reveals why the world’s most progressive chefs continue to be obsessed with sous-vide cooking.The Big Fat Duck Cookbook" />

Cookbook Genius

“Big” and “fat” aptly describe the huge Big Fat Duck Cookbook by Heston Blumenthal, the mad scientist at England’s Fat Duck.Cookbooks for the Food Cognoscenti

Cookbooks for the Food Cognoscenti

More highbrow than how-to, these 10 chefs’ books from Italy, Spain, France, England and beyond are the current must-reads for the food-obsessed. From Erudite to Lite

Wine Lit: From Erudite to Lite

Wine books both brainy and beachy.Best Wine Reads

Best Wine Reads

Books, bottles and more.A Chinese Food Memoir

A Chinese Food Memoir

In Shark’s Fin and Sichuan Pepper, British author Fuchsia Dunlop recounts 15 years of traveling and eating in China.Five Favorite Champagne Books

Five Favorite Champagne Books

Lettie Teague picks the best books on Champagne.F&W’s Own Terrific Books

F&W’s Own Terrific Books

Get the best—in bound form—on cocktails, chefs, wine and more.

Books on the F&W Blogs:


Tasting Room

Tasting Room

More Great Gifts:

40 Stellar Holiday Gifts Starting at $6.50

40 Stellar Holiday Gifts Starting at $6.50

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up