On the HBO series The Sopranos, made men carry out hits and dump bodies into the river. All that work must build up an appetite. To feed the mafiosi (or other hungry people) in your life, The Sopranos Family Cookbook arrives this month. But it's more than a marketing ploy: respected author Michele Scicolone offers great recipes for paesano favorites like spaghetti puttanesca and steak pizzaiol'.

--Susan Choung