Bookmark: Meat Resource | Field Guide to Meat

Say you had the most amazing bavetta in Rome, or filete de falda in Barcelona. Would you know that both of these dishes are flank steak? Aliza Green's excellent new Field Guide to Meat names, in multiple languages, every imaginable cut of beef, pork, lamb and poultry, as well as cured meats and sausages. The guide includes shopping and cooking tips as well and is pocket-size, making it especially useful for traveling carnivores.