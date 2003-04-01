Bookmark: Italian Cookbooks

Italian Classics

1. Simple Italian Food By Mario Batali. Surprisingly easy-to-follow recipes for revamped Italian classics from the molto restaurateur.

2. The Splendid Table By Lynne Rossetto Kasper. The definitive guide to the food of Emilia-Romagna (home to prosciutto, Parmigiano and true balsamico).

3. Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking By Marcella Hazan. Two of Hazan's indispensable cookbooks in one volume, plus an extra 50 fail-safe recipes.

4. The Fine Art of Italian Cooking By Giuliano Bugialli. A culinary scholar gives a thorough look at Italian cuisine from a Tuscan perspective.

5. Italian Regional Cooking By Ada Boni. This lavishly photographed volume from the '60s, Baroque by today's standards and now out of print, remains an important resource.

3 New Additions

1. Make It Italian By Nancy Verde Barr. Master the basic themes of the Italian kitchen with this virtual nonna.

2. In a Roman Kitchen By Jo Bettoja. An insider's guide to the markets, shops and authentic recipes of the Eternal City.

3. The Essential Mediterranean By Nancy Harmon Jenkins. A vivid survey of the region's key ingredients and recipes.