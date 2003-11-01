Bookmark: Home Recipes

Tom Colicchio, Tom Valenti and Tom Douglas have more in common than first names and star-chef status. In the past, each wrote a restaurant cookbook; now each has penned an excellent second book that celebrates home-style cooking. In Craft of Cooking, Colicchio of New York City's Craft uses simple techniques like pan-roasting for everything from fish to mushrooms. In Soups, Stews and One-Pot Meals, Valenti of Manhattan's Ouest presents easy dishes like braised brisket. Tom's Big Dinners by Douglas of Seattle's Dahlia Lounge offers great stuffed flank steak.

Kate Heddings