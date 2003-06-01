Bookmark | Best of the Best

After trying a-thousand-plus recipes from more than 150 cookbooks, the F&W Test Kitchen singled out over 100 of the most amazing dishes for our sixth annual Best of the Best, a collection of the most outstanding recipes from the 25 best cookbooks of 2002. Some come from superstar chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Alice Waters; others from lesser-known talents like Janet Mendel and Neelam Batra. Useful author Q&As and dozens of cooking tips round out the volume ($30; www.foodandwine.com).

Jessica Blatt