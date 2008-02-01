Book Your Dream Wine Trip

You need not be a pal of the châtelaine—or a wine merchant—to visit the many fabulous wineries normally closed to the public. Anyone willing to pay $15,000 a year (plus travel expenses) can join Destination Cellars, which arranges private tours, multivintage tastings and even overnight stays at rarely accessible wineries in eight countries. Members select a region (say, Bordeaux) and key producers (like Château Giscours), and the company maps out an itinerary. Founder David Keuhner, who says he has yet to receive a request he can't fulfill, sends oenophiles as far afield as Craggy Range Winery in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand, and Michele Chiarlo in Piedmont, Italy.
