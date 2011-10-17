Citrus-and-Soy Marinade and Citrus-Soy Squid

This marinade is Bill Kim's version of ponzu, a Japanese sauce made with soy sauce and citrus. Here he uses mirin, a sweet Japanese rice wine, and yuzu, a floral citrus. This marinade keeps for several days in the refrigerator, so make a large batch and use half on squid and the rest for tofu.

