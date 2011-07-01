Bold Grilling Marinades

Plus:

"A good marinade does all the work for you," says Bill Kim. At his Chicago noodle and dumpling bar, Urbanbelly, and his Asian-and-Latin-inspired takeout shop, Belly Shack, the chef relies on marinades to make sure a dish always tastes the same, no matter which of his line cooks prepares it. Terrific marinades are critical for home kitchens too, he says, because they make seasoning so easy. In fact, he's been tinkering with new recipes to find a few worthy of bottling and will introduce his first, an Urbanbelly soy-balsamic vinaigrette, this summer. Here, he shares other favorite grilling marinades inspired by his Korean mother, his travels through Asia and even his Puerto Rican mother-in-law.



Chef Bill Kim likes to use this spicy, citrus-scented marinade on steak, but it's also great on chicken and shrimp.

Marinade Ingredients:

Sambal Oelek This fiery sauce, made from fresh red chiles, adds heat to marinades. Fish Sauce Popular in Southeast Asia, this pleasantly funky sauce has a rich, salty flavor.



This marinade is Kim's version of ponzu, a Japanese sauce made with soy sauce and citrus. Here he uses mirin, a sweet Japanese rice wine, and yuzu, a floral citrus.



The inspiration for this garlicky marinade was lechón, a slow-roasted Puerto Rican pork dish Kim learned from his mother-in-law. In a twist, he also uses it on turkey cutlets.

Marinade Ingredients:

Curry The sweet spice blend adds depth to a classic Puerto Rican marinade. Vinegar Acidic ingredients like vinegar help a marinade penetrate meat.



