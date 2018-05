At Boise’s Chocolat Bar, Kristi Echols-Preston and her husband, Chris Preston, craft chocolate confections using organic ingredients like local Idaho lavender and huckleberries from nearby Oregon. Their rich, buttery Aztec truffles—dark chocolate ganache flavored with cinnamon and chile powder—are speckled with edible gold dust, a surprising bit of luxe in a supercasual city.

Plus: Food Across America: Where to Eat and Drink in Boise, Idaho

Irresistible Chocolate Desserts