Bobby Flay's Best Healthy Salad Dressings

Bobby Flay's Tips for Perfect Salads

Healthy foods like salads are hardly Bobby Flay's claim to fame. The TV chef and owner of six restaurants, plus the Bobby's Burger Palace chain, has been known to relegate salad to a minor role as burger topping.

"But I can't be on the cheeseburger diet all the time," he jokes. And the truth is, Flay and his wife, actress Stephanie March, eat a green salad almost every night. "We do it for health, but I'm surprised by how much I enjoy it," he says.

Flay has a knack for creating lower-fat dressings that don't taste that way. He blends orange marmalade with rice vinegar, then spikes the dressing with smoked paprika. To add creaminess to his take on Caesar dressing, he combines roasted garlic with a little mayonnaise. And he transforms Russian dressing by replacing the mayonnaise and ketchup with yogurt and sun-dried tomatoes. It's perfect over romaine lettuce—and as good as any "secret sauce" on a burger.



