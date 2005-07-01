Bobby Flay's All-American Flavors

superfast

Sorbet Sandwiches

Soften mango, grapefruit or blood-orange sorbet slightly, then sandwich between crunchy store-bought sugar cookies; freeze briefly and serve.

fast garnish

Cocktail Cherries

Most maraschino cherries taste like the fake almond-flavored syrup they're soaked innot fruit. Now Michter's, the acclaimed whiskey producer, has introduced Small Batch Cocktail Cherries, which are made with tart Michigan Balaton fruit. These not-too-sweet cherries have such true flavor, you might even be tempted to use them in a pie ($7 for 9 ounces; hitimewine.com).

Rob Willey

Bobby Flay's latest opening: Bar Americain, 152 W. 52nd St., New York City; 212-265-9700.