Bobby Flay’s 5 Burger Commandments

Use beef that is 20 percent fat for the right balance of moisture and flavor.

For food safety, keep the patties in the refrigerator right up until it’s time to grill them.

To ensure a good crust, use lots of salt and pepper and make sure the grill is extremely hot.

Always use soft, toasted buns.

Keep toppings simple and fresh. Says Flay, “When people pile seven things onto one burger, it drives me nuts!”

