Bobby Flay’s 5 Burger Commandments

Bobby Flay, TV chef and grill master, shares his burger wisdom.

Jennifer Tung
July 01, 2009

Use beef that is 20 percent fat for the right balance of moisture and flavor.

  • For food safety, keep the patties in the refrigerator right up until it’s time to grill them.

  • To ensure a good crust, use lots of salt and pepper and make sure the grill is extremely hot.

  • Always use soft, toasted buns.

  • Keep toppings simple and fresh. Says Flay, “When people pile seven things onto one burger, it drives me nuts!”
    video Bobby Flay's Burger Tips

     

    Bobby Flay's tips for pairing wine with burgers.

      

     

     

     

    Bobby Flay on burger cooking time.

     

      

     

     

    Bobby Flay on burger cooking time.

     

      

     

     

    Bobby Flay makes blue cheese, taco and Texas beef burgers.

     

      

      

