These tender muffins—sprinkled with an almost-instant, crumbly streusel topping—are spectacularly light and bear little resemblance to the usual oversize sugar bombs.

Tip

Avoid overbeating the batter; it makes the muffins dense and tough.

Variation

Substitute cranberries for the blueberries and add 1/2 teaspoon of grated orange zest to the batter.

Essential Tool

A medium-size ice cream scoop measures just the right amount of batter for each muffin cup.