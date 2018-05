Pastry chef Nicole Krasinski's buttery, flaky cookies are perfect for sandwiching a juicy compote of plump blueberries, topped with a light, silky meringue. Krasinski developed this simple dessert for her mother, who adores these flavors. When she put it on the menu at San Francisco's Rubicon, customers swooned over the combination as well; it's the best-selling dessert during the summer.

Nicole Krasinski is the pastry chef at Rubicon, 558 Sacramento St., San Francisco; 415-434-4100.