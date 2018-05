At Harvest Moon Cafe in Sonoma, California, Nick and Jen Demarestprepare simple food with a Mediterranean bent. Jen, who creates thedesserts, uses a food processor to make this lemony, cinnamon-laced ice milk for her nod to Italian affogato—espresso over ice cream.Desserts like this earn raves from the locals, including revered author Paula Wolfert.

Harvest Moon Cafe, 487 First St. W., Sonoma, CA; 707-933-8160.