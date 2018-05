Molly Hawks-Fagnoni and her husband, Michael Fagnoni, co-owners and chefs at Hawks in Granite Bay, California, love their homemade brioche so much that they created a dessert for it. They start with a layer of ethereal lemon cream, top it with a toasty slice of the brioche, then dollop it with whipped cream. The finishing touch is tart, juicy blackberries in rosemary-vanilla syrup.